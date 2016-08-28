How many awards will Beyoncé win?

Beyoncé is the top nominee heading into the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards with 11 nods total, including the top prize video of the year for "Formation."

The song, which was released unannounced on the eve of her 2016 Super Bowl appearance, was praised for its assertive and unapologetic lyrics and imagery.

In additional to video of the year, "Formation" landed five additional nominations for pop video, direction, cinematography, editing and choreography.

Beyoncé's other nominations are for "Sorry" for cinematography, "Hold Up" for female video and art direction, "Freedom" for collaboration (with Kendrick Lamar) and "Lemonade" for long-form video.

The 16-time winner took away one award of her five nominations at last year's event.

Check out a couple of her nominated videos below (warning: adult language and imagery).