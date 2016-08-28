LOCAL
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing!

How many awards will Beyoncé win?

Beyoncé is the top nominee heading into the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards with 11 nods total, including the top prize video of the year for "Formation." 

The song, which was released unannounced on the eve of her 2016 Super Bowl appearance, was praised for its assertive and unapologetic lyrics and imagery. 

In additional to video of the year, "Formation" landed five additional nominations for pop video, direction, cinematography, editing and choreography. 

Beyoncé's other nominations are for "Sorry" for cinematography, "Hold Up" for female video and art direction, "Freedom" for collaboration (with Kendrick Lamar) and "Lemonade" for long-form video.  

The 16-time winner took away one award of her five nominations at last year's event. 

Check out a couple of her nominated videos below (warning: adult language and imagery). 

