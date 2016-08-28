LOCAL
ENTERTAINMENT
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing!

Aug. 28, 2016
4:35 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 4:35 p.m.

Key & Peele will offer up play-by-play commentary on the VMAs

Jevon Phillips

MTV has drafted comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as play-by-play commentators for the Video Music Awards, and the position is not new to the comedians.

As the promo above indicates, the duo -- as characters Lee (Key) and Morris (Peele) -- took on announcing roles for Squarespace as counterprogramming to the Super Bowl, joining other periphery events like Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl, Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl and National Geographic’s Fish Bowl.

This time taking on the roles of @TheShamester and @LizardSheeple, Key and Peele will serve as the evening's pseudo hosts for the VMAs alongside DJ Khaled, Jay Pharoah and Nicole Byer.

