Key & Peele will offer up play-by-play commentary on the VMAs

MTV has drafted comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as play-by-play commentators for the Video Music Awards, and the position is not new to the comedians.

As the promo above indicates, the duo -- as characters Lee (Key) and Morris (Peele) -- took on announcing roles for Squarespace as counterprogramming to the Super Bowl, joining other periphery events like Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl, Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl and National Geographic’s Fish Bowl.

This time taking on the roles of @TheShamester and @LizardSheeple, Key and Peele will serve as the evening's pseudo hosts for the VMAs alongside DJ Khaled, Jay Pharoah and Nicole Byer.