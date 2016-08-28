Nick Cannon turns out to the VMAs looking ....freshly showered?

LOCAL
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing! Stay with us as we report all of the play-by-plays.

Aug. 28, 2016
6:35 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 6:35 p.m.

We're not sure if Nick Cannon's trying to get Pharrell-level attention with the, um, unique headgear he wore on the VMA red carpet this evening, or if there's going to be a big show-related reveal later in the evening (please make it be a pair of implanted devil horns, please) but based on what we can say he simply looks like he's three steps out of a shower. 

That's a (head) wrap, plain and simple.

