ENTERTAINMENT

It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Aug. 28, 2016
No marriage proposal?

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)
She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old.

Drake says of Rihanna before presenting her with the VMAs Vanguard Award.

