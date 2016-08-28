ENTERTAINMENT
It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Aug. 28, 2016
Hey, look! Pictures of people onstage who weren't Beyonce

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)
Catch your breath yet after Beyonce's performance? We'd like to take a moment to remind you that other folks actually appeared onstage at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Some of them actually performed.

Quick -- refresh your memory with a spin through a few moments that had nothing to do with Queen Bey.

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)
(Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images)
