It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Aug. 28, 2016
Beyoncé wins video of the year for 'Formation'

The other nominees were:

Adele – “Hello”

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

Kanye West – “Famous”

