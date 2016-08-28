Nick Jonas will be one of the many performers during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, and he’s been practicing a lot lately.

He and his former “Camp Rock” costar Demi Lovato have been embarking on a joint concert tour — coming to Los Angeles Sept. 17 at the Forum for the locals. The duo wanted to scale back some of the pop pageantry that seemingly goes with many of today’s young stars and their stage shows.

Their inspiration was none other than the Boss, Bruce Springsteen.

“I left that Springsteen show and was like, ‘We’ve got to think like this,’” said Jonas of the stripped-down sets that Springsteen is famous for playing.