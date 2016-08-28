LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing!

Aug. 28, 2016
4:15 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 4:15 p.m.

Will Nick Jonas bring a stripped-down performance to the VMAs?

Jevon Phillips

Will Nick Jonas bring a stripped-down performance to the VMAs?

(Mike Lowrie / Getty Images)
(Mike Lowrie / Getty Images)

Nick Jonas will be one of the many performers during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, and he’s been practicing a lot lately.

He and his former “Camp Rock” costar Demi Lovato have been embarking on a joint concert tour — coming to Los Angeles Sept. 17 at the Forum for the locals. The duo wanted to scale back some of the pop pageantry that seemingly goes with many of today’s young stars and their stage shows.

Their inspiration was none other than the Boss, Bruce Springsteen.

“I left that Springsteen show and was like, ‘We’ve got to think like this,’” said Jonas of the stripped-down sets that Springsteen is famous for playing.

“Demi and I had a conversation where we said, ‘We have to make this the opposite of every pop show we’ve seen in the last 10 years.’"

Nick Jonas

We’ll see if this minimalist approach extends to the raucous stage of the VMAs.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
76°