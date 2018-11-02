Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus' on Cinemax

By Ed Stockly
Nov 01, 2018 | 8:00 PM
George Clinton in "Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus" on Cinemax. (Cinemax)

SERIES

MacGyver Murdoc (David Dastmalchian) abducts someone close to MacGyver (Lucas Till) to force Mac to help him rescue his son from a kidnapper. George Eads and Tristin Mays also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot A decoded tattoo leads the team to a mysterious cache of dolls that are vehicles for biological weapons being sent around the world, and Jane (Jaimie Alexander) exploits the fear of the weapons to advance her own plan to recover Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) makes it his mission to teach Eddie (Hudson Yang) how to be a good driver after a police officer makes a disparaging comment about Asian drivers. Constance Wu, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Buying It Blind The stakes are high in this new unscripted series featuring couples who have reached an impasse when it comes to deciding on a home in which they should sink their life savings. As a last resort, they turn the money over to a trio of experts — real estate agent Anna Kilinski, contractor Jen Metzger and designer Michael Smith Boyd — who buy their clients a home, sight unseen, that they think will meet the couple’s needs. 8 p.m. Bravo

Speechless As JJ (Micah Fowler) prepares for college, Maya (Minnie Driver) focuses her energy on Ray (Mason Cook) in this new episode. John Ross Bowie and Cedric Yarbrough also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) crosses a line and is arrested while investigating the death of his former SEAL buddy who died while making an emergency landing on an aircraft carrier in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) reunites with her half brother (Luca Padovan) under unusual circumstances and discovers they have much in common in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Great Performances This new episode features the 2017 production of George Gershwin's “An American in Paris The Musical” with Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits Brandi Carlile performs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KLCS

Watergate After his election, President Nixon responds to attacks from the media and the antiwar movement by taking the dark path that led to the Watergate burglary in this new documentary series. 9 p.m. History

Blue Bloods Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) investigate the death of a college freshman at a fraternity in this new episode. Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Tom Selleck also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus This animated series uses animation and live-action footage to illustrate stories told from the road by musicians on tour. In the season premiere, George Clinton goes from singing a cappella in a barbershop to Motown, with his band the Parliaments. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Pod Save America Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder LaTosha Brown is featured in the season finale, from Irvine. 11 p.m. HBO

Tracey Ullman’s Show Angela Merkel trying to keep President Trump's attention during a video chat is just one of the skits in the season finale of this sketch comedy series. midnight. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Marc Benioff, Salesforce; author Doris Kearns Goodwin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Julia Roberts; Benedict Cumberbatch. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michelle Williams; Sarah Jessica Parker; Miranda Lambert. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Tyler Perry; Busy Philipps; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Badflower performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Jessica Parker (“Here and Now”); Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rami Malek, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Sukanya Krishnan, Finesse Mitchell and Carrie Keagan (“Good Day Wake Up” )(N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show The latest research into death and what comes next; two women say they crossed over and returned. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jeffrey Wright (“We Are Not Done Yet”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Using oregano oil to stop a cold; whether night owls are more likely to die earlier than others. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Greg Kinnear; Simple Minds; Carrie Ann Inaba; Lynda Lopez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve NFL player Jamaal Williams and his mother; a school bus driver changes families’ lives. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Emily VanCamp. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman fears her daughter’s abusive boyfriend is going to kill her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sean Hayes (children’s book “Plum”); Fatima Ali (“Top Chef”) discusses her Ewing’s sarcoma. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Races and issues are shaping the closing days of the midterm elections: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Jake Sherman, Politico; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report; Carl Hulse, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Real Time With Bill Maher Editor Bari Weiss, the New York Times; Barbra Streisand; Chelsea Handler; Anthony Romero, ACLU; Jim VandeHei, Axios. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Congressional candidates Katie Hill; Katie Porter; Harley Rouda; Gil Cisneros; Young Kim. Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale); Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine); Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa). Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach); Areva Martin; Executive Producer Danny Zuker (“Modern Family”). (N) 10:28 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Benedict Cumberbatch; Minka Kelly; Orlando Leyba. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Eichner; Itzhak Perlman performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Andie MacDowell; Hot Snakes; Josh Dallas; Melissa Roxburgh. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

