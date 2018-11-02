Friday's TV highlights: 'Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus' on Cinemax

Buying It Blind The stakes are high in this new unscripted series featuring couples who have reached an impasse when it comes to deciding on a home in which they should sink their life savings. As a last resort, they turn the money over to a trio of experts — real estate agent Anna Kilinski, contractor Jen Metzger and designer Michael Smith Boyd — who buy their clients a home, sight unseen, that they think will meet the couple’s needs. 8 p.m. Bravo