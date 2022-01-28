What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS; ‘Janet Jackson.’ on A&E
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Undercover Boss Linda L. Chadwick, president and CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, is featured in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Alyson Hannigan hosts the new episode “P&T’s Big Game Halftime Show.” Featured magicians include Rick Smith Jr. & Rokas, Lindsey Noel, Jason Suran and Roddy McGhie. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Janet Jackson. In part one of this two-part series, Janet’s father puts her to work at age 7 in the family show. 8 p.m. A&E and Lifetime
RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. When a Hawaii Supreme Court nominee (Moon Bloodgood) is blackmailed, she hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks). 9 p.m. CBS
Nancy Drew The fate of Horseshoe Bay and all its residents rests in the hands of Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her Drew Crew, as they put their heads together to find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet in the season finale. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Scott Wolf and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 This new episode revisits the mystery of Jodi Huisentruit, a young anchorwoman who vanished from her Iowa home in 1995. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) contends with a potentially dirty cop in the ranks in this new episode of the family police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
My Killer Body With K. Michelle R&B singer K. Michelle made headlines when she went public with her story of how silicone injections led to medical complications that nearly claimed her life. Now she’s the host of this new documentary series that features people who need help to recover from post-surgery traumas resulting from cosmetic procedures gone wrong. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
SPORTS
Golf PGA Tour, third tound, Noon Golf; 2 p.m. CBS
College Basketball Akron visits Toledo, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Rhode Island visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; UNLV visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. FS1; Boise State visits Fresno State, 8 p.m. FS1
Women’s College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, 8 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12. Also, St. John’s visits DePaul, 4 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Stanford, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Charlotte Hornets, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Miami Heat, 5 p.m. BSSC; the New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
High School Basketball Mater Dei versus Servite, 9 p.m. KDOC
Australian Open Tennis Women’s final, Australian Open Tennis 12:30 a.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jay Shetty; Jenne Claiborne. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Patrick Wilson; Iman Shumpert. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lisa Ling guest co-hosts; author Carl Bernstein. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”); host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk 50 Cent; Joseph Sikora; chefs Marvin Matherne and Nick Schauman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Author Darryl McDaniels (“Dream”); Jay Glazer (“Unbreakable”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ike Barinholtz; Francia Raisa; Danielle Kartes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”); Japanese Breakfast performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Amara La Negra (“Don’t Cancel Me”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement; U.S.-Russia relations; NATO, Ukraine and Georgia: Nancy Cordes, CBS; Eugene Daniels; Politico; Ariane de Vogue, CNN; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Activist Ira Glasser (documentary “Mighty Ira: A Civil Liberties Story”). Panel: Author Fiona Hill (“There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 20th Century”); and host of “The Reason Roundtable” podcast and co-host of “The Fifth Column” podcast, Matt Welch. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taylor Lautner; Chloe Kim; Griff x Sigrid perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Marlee Matlin; Mackenzie Davis. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Bateman; Ashley Park; Laufey performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Judi Dench; Huma Abedin; Teddy Swims; Daniel Fang. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The King’s Speech (2010) 8:15 a.m. and 4:58 p.m. Starz
Dark Waters (2019) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Them! (1954) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10 a.m. Encore
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011) 10:55 a.m. HBO
The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) Noon TCM
Iron Man 3 (2013) 12:20 and 9:05 p.m. Starz
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 12:25 p.m. Epix
The Kid Detective (2020) 12:41 p.m. Encore
The Fly (1958) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Enemy of the State (1998) 2 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 2:25 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
Thirteen (2003) 2:53 p.m. Cinemax
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 3:28 p.m. Syfy
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 4 p.m. HBO
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 4:16 p.m. Encore
Men in Black (1997) 4:30 p.m. BBC America
Confidence (2003) 4:34 p.m. Cinemax
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 4:45 p.m. Epix
Titanic (1997) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 5 p.m. E!
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Puss in Boots (2011) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax
Doc Hollywood (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Andrei Rublev (1966) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 6:53 p.m. TNT
The Last Duel (2021) 7:20 p.m. HBO
Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 8 p.m. KCET
Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. FX
The Negotiator (1998) 8 p.m. POP
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:30 p.m. E!
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8:45 p.m. IFC
Goodfellas (1990) 9 p.m. Bravo
Midsommar (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 9:45 p.m. KCET
Obvious Child (2014) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Putney Swope (1969) 11 p.m. TCM
The Overnight (2015) 11:10 p.m. TMC
Heat (1995) 11:20 p.m. POP
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 11:30 p.m. Paramount
Hereditary (2018) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
