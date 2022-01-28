What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS; ‘Janet Jackson.’ on A&E

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Undercover Boss Linda L. Chadwick, president and CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, is featured in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Alyson Hannigan hosts the new episode “P&T’s Big Game Halftime Show.” Featured magicians include Rick Smith Jr. & Rokas, Lindsey Noel, Jason Suran and Roddy McGhie. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Janet Jackson. In part one of this two-part series, Janet’s father puts her to work at age 7 in the family show. 8 p.m. A&E and Lifetime

RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. When a Hawaii Supreme Court nominee (Moon Bloodgood) is blackmailed, she hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks). 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew The fate of Horseshoe Bay and all its residents rests in the hands of Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her Drew Crew, as they put their heads together to find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet in the season finale. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Scott Wolf and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 This new episode revisits the mystery of Jodi Huisentruit, a young anchorwoman who vanished from her Iowa home in 1995. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) contends with a potentially dirty cop in the ranks in this new episode of the family police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

My Killer Body With K. Michelle R&B singer K. Michelle made headlines when she went public with her story of how silicone injections led to medical complications that nearly claimed her life. Now she’s the host of this new documentary series that features people who need help to recover from post-surgery traumas resulting from cosmetic procedures gone wrong. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

SPORTS

Golf PGA Tour, third tound, Noon Golf; 2 p.m. CBS

College Basketball Akron visits Toledo, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Rhode Island visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; UNLV visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. FS1; Boise State visits Fresno State, 8 p.m. FS1

Women’s College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, 8 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12. Also, St. John’s visits DePaul, 4 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Stanford, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Charlotte Hornets, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Miami Heat, 5 p.m. BSSC; the New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

High School Basketball Mater Dei versus Servite, 9 p.m. KDOC

Australian Open Tennis Women’s final, Australian Open Tennis 12:30 a.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jay Shetty; Jenne Claiborne. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Patrick Wilson; Iman Shumpert. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lisa Ling guest co-hosts; author Carl Bernstein. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”); host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk 50 Cent; Joseph Sikora; chefs Marvin Matherne and Nick Schauman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Author Darryl McDaniels (“Dream”); Jay Glazer (“Unbreakable”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ike Barinholtz; Francia Raisa; Danielle Kartes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”); Japanese Breakfast performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Amara La Negra (“Don’t Cancel Me”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement; U.S.-Russia relations; NATO, Ukraine and Georgia: Nancy Cordes, CBS; Eugene Daniels; Politico; Ariane de Vogue, CNN; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Activist Ira Glasser (documentary “Mighty Ira: A Civil Liberties Story”). Panel: Author Fiona Hill (“There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 20th Century”); and host of “The Reason Roundtable” podcast and co-host of “The Fifth Column” podcast, Matt Welch. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taylor Lautner; Chloe Kim; Griff x Sigrid perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Marlee Matlin; Mackenzie Davis. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Bateman; Ashley Park; Laufey performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Judi Dench; Huma Abedin; Teddy Swims; Daniel Fang. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The King’s Speech (2010) 8:15 a.m. and 4:58 p.m. Starz

Dark Waters (2019) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Them! (1954) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10 a.m. Encore

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011) 10:55 a.m. HBO

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) Noon TCM

Iron Man 3 (2013) 12:20 and 9:05 p.m. Starz

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 12:25 p.m. Epix

The Kid Detective (2020) 12:41 p.m. Encore

The Fly (1958) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Enemy of the State (1998) 2 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 2:25 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Thirteen (2003) 2:53 p.m. Cinemax

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 3:28 p.m. Syfy

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 4 p.m. HBO

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 4:16 p.m. Encore

Men in Black (1997) 4:30 p.m. BBC America

Confidence (2003) 4:34 p.m. Cinemax

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Titanic (1997) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 5 p.m. E!

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Puss in Boots (2011) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax

Doc Hollywood (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Andrei Rublev (1966) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 6:53 p.m. TNT

The Last Duel (2021) 7:20 p.m. HBO

Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 8 p.m. KCET

Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. FX

The Negotiator (1998) 8 p.m. POP

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:30 p.m. E!

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8:45 p.m. IFC

Goodfellas (1990) 9 p.m. Bravo

Midsommar (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 9:45 p.m. KCET

Obvious Child (2014) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Putney Swope (1969) 11 p.m. TCM

The Overnight (2015) 11:10 p.m. TMC

Heat (1995) 11:20 p.m. POP

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Hereditary (2018) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

