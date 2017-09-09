The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
'Bodied' director Joseph Kahn and Charlamagne Tha God on battle rap, 'the last safe space' for free speech
No word is taboo and no race, gender, or degree of self-declared wokeness goes unscathed in the Eminem-produced "Bodied," the searing and audacious battle rap satire from director Joseph Kahn that has audiences buzzing at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The inspiration for "Bodied," about a privileged Berkeley grad student who makes a name for himself in the world of underground battle rap? Real life.
"If you say the wrong thing, whether it’s right or wrong, you get attacked like crazy," Kahn said as he and his cast stopped by the LA Times studio in Toronto. "And the one place I saw where there’s a free dialogue happening, in a world of free ideas, is battle rap... it’s almost like the last safe space for that stuff, where two people can say the most amazingly brutal things to each other."
“We all have freedom of speech," said hip-hop personality and cast member Charlamagne Tha God. "But you have to know that there are consequences to that free speech. I have the right to say whatever I want to say but somebody else has the right to be outraged by it.”
He pointed to the pop controversy that erupted this week when Kahn weighed in on the most heated cultural debates of the year: Whether or not Taylor Swift plagiarized Beyonce in her latest Kahn-directed music video, "Look What You Made Me Do."
"The most offensive thing that Joseph has ever said is that Beyonce copied Taylor Swift," Charlamagne joked. "I was offended!"