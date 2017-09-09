'Bodied' director Joseph Kahn and Charlamagne Tha God on battle rap, 'the last safe space' for free speech

No word is taboo and no race, gender, or degree of self-declared wokeness goes unscathed in the Eminem-produced "Bodied," the searing and audacious battle rap satire from director Joseph Kahn that has audiences buzzing at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The inspiration for "Bodied," about a privileged Berkeley grad student who makes a name for himself in the world of underground battle rap? Real life.

"If you say the wrong thing, whether it’s right or wrong, you get attacked like crazy," Kahn said as he and his cast stopped by the LA Times studio in Toronto. "And the one place I saw where there’s a free dialogue happening, in a world of free ideas, is battle rap... it’s almost like the last safe space for that stuff, where two people can say the most amazingly brutal things to each other."