Real-life battle rappers of 'Bodied' on confronting race in rhyme

"A lot of people don’t want to tackle race in anything they talk about," rapper and "Bodied" co-star Dumbfoundead told The Times after the film from director Joseph Kahn ("Detention") made its buzzy premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. "This tackles it head-on."

L.A. native Dumbfoundead (nee Jonathan Park) is one of several real-life battle rappers who star in the Eminem-produced "Bodied," an audacious comedy about a privileged white academic who loses himself in an intoxicating underground hip-hop world where lyrical gladiators face off in wars of words.

Written by champion battle rapper Alex "Kid Twist" Larsen, the film takes aim at everyone as it interrogates the boundaries of modern identity politics — and brings the no-holds-barred art of battling to the big screen with searing rhymes and incendiary insults.

Larsen, Dumbfoundead, fellow battle rapper Dizaster and "Bodied" co-star Shoniqua Shandai (who spits fire herself in the film as an MC dubbed Devine Wright) sat down in the Los Angeles Times studio at TIFF to discuss the challenges of confronting race and racism so boldly in "Bodied," and how empowering the bloodsport of battle rap can be.

