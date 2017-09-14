Jessica Chastain hits TIFF with a one-two punch of feminism in 'Woman Walks Ahead' and 'Molly's Game'

Jessica Chastain stars in the historical drama "Woman Walks Ahead" as Catherine Weldon, an artist who left Brooklyn behind and journeyed to the Dakotas to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull (played by Michael Greyeyes) — only to become involved in the Lakota people's fight for their land.

Weldon is one of two fiery feminist lead roles Chastain brought to this year's festival, also starring in Aaron Sorkin's biopic "Molly's Game" as underground poker madam Molly Bloom. She underscored her commitment to social activism and a push for inclusion and representation in Hollywood, onscreen and off.

"I think we’re living in a time where everyone is so desperate to be heard, to be seen, to be understood," offered Chastain. "But we don’t understand that actually in order to be heard, you have to listen…. So for me, it’s important to make sure I’m doing whatever I can to listen to those who are telling me stories of what their experiences are, how they’re different from my experiences, how I can grow and evolve as a human being.

"And the more that we all do that, I think, the more we come together in a healthier society,” Chastain said.