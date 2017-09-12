ENTERTAINMENT

A look behind the scenes at The Times' TIFF photo studio

Los Angeles Times Staff

Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, Tatiana Maslany, Jessica Chastain, André Leon Talley, Joseph Kahn and more stars of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival have stopped by the Los Angeles Times studio to pose for photos and discuss their projects in video interviews. Take a tour behind the scenes with Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin.

Check out our gallery of portraits here and instant print photos here.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World