Armando Iannucci on comedy in the age of Trump and 'The Death of Stalin'

"Veep" creator Armando Iannucci returns to the film world for the first time since "In the Loop" with his latest political satire, "The Death of Stalin." The Times caught up with Iannucci at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film made its world premiere, and he spoke about making comedy in the age of Donald Trump.

As Iannucci notes in the above video, "If Trump is denigrating the news as fake, it's interesting that comedians are now becoming journalists. John Oliver, Samantha Bee and Bill Maher -- they have teams of researchers. They explore the facts and lay them out and that's where they get their comedy from. It's interesting that switch has happened."