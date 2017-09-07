This year's Toronto International Film Festival, which runs Sept. 7-17, will provide an artistic response and even collective therapy to the roil emanating from Washington — all while offering a glimpse at how the country might debate issues and seek solace at movie theaters in the months to come.

"Our job is to try to rip down walls and start conversations, and this year's festival reflects that," said TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey just days before the controversy over DACA boiled over in the U.S. "What TIFF is here to say is that the forces trying to build walls are not going to win."

Bailey and other festival executives say they don't explicitly privilege movies about current affairs or identity politics. Yet charged social topics percolate through many of the fest’s North American premieres just the same as the films play in the Canadian metropolis ahead of what is typically a major commercial rollout in the U.S by the end of the year.