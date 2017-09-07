From Toronto To The Oscars: Why TIFF Matters

Sure, we've heard Oscar buzz as far back as Sundance in January. But even after Cannes, Telluride and Venice have all launched major titles, the buzz really starts ramping up at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Past winners of Toronto's coveted People’s Choice Award, selected by the audience instead of a jury, include “12 Years a Slave,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “The King’s Speech.” They all went on to land a Best Picture win at the Academy Awards.

The Los Angeles Times film team breaks down the long road from TIFF to the Oscars.