The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
'I, Tonya' stars Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan on figure skating, love and Tonya Harding
|Amy Kaufman
Margot Robbie plays infamous figure skater Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya," while Sebastian Stan plays Harding's nearly-as-infamous ex-husband Jeff Gillooly. The Times spoke with the actors at the Toronto International Film Festival, where "I, Tonya" made its world premiere, about bringing the real-life couple's highly unconventional love story to the screen.
And the Times also spoke with "I, Tonya" co-star Allison Janney, who plays Harding's fierce mother, and director Craig Gillespie ("Lars and the Real Girl").