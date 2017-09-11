NATION
Reporting from Toronto

Instant prints taken at the L.A. Times photo studio show Nicole Kidman, Tatiana Maslany and more in a different light

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
While taking photos of the movie and television industryites coming in and out of the Los Angeles Times' photo studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin is able to capture Polaroid-style instant prints, giving the subjects a different visual feel.

