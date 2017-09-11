The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
Follow our team as they scout out the hits and misses, the rising stars and emerging trends.
Reporting from Toronto
Instant prints taken at the L.A. Times photo studio show Nicole Kidman, Tatiana Maslany and more in a different light
|Los Angeles Times Staff
While taking photos of the movie and television industryites coming in and out of the Los Angeles Times' photo studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin is able to capture Polaroid-style instant prints, giving the subjects a different visual feel.