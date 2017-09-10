'Mary Shelley' star Elle Fanning and director Haifaa al-Mansour reclaim a woman's story from male ownership

Now that "Mary Shelley" has had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, star Elle Fanning (who plays the titular literary legend) and director Haifaa al-Mansour hope audiences will appreciate the story of "a woman's struggle."

As they said when they stopped by the L.A. Times studio in Toronto, the movie attempts to reclaim Shelley's ownership over her most famous creation, "Frankenstein," after the tale has been borrowed and adapted time and time again by men.

Fanning said the film shows Shelley's personal connection to her most famous creation, and how she "kind of sees herself as the monster being torn apart in pieces. I don't think a lot of people recognize that as much, they think of [the movie monster] and it's not that."

As al-Mansour added, "A lot of people think the book is pure fiction, but it is all about what she went through as a young woman."