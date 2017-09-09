The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
Follow our team as they scout out the hits and misses, the rising stars and emerging trends.
The cast of 'I, Tonya' and 'Bodied' stop by for coffee-tinis and photos
Take a look inside the 2017 L.A. Times Toronto International Film Festival photo studio. The ice scandal stars from "I, Tonya" — Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney — take a break before their world premiere for a few pictures.
Meanwhile, actors Calum Worthy and Jackie Long from "Bodied" got playful along with the rest of director Joseph Kahn's cast including: Shoniqua Shandai, Kid Twist, Rory Uphold, Calum Worthy, Jackie Long, Dumbfounded and Dizaster.