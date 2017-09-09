ENTERTAINMENT

The cast of 'I, Tonya' and 'Bodied' stop by for coffee-tinis and photos

Take a look inside the 2017 L.A. Times Toronto International Film Festival photo studio. The ice scandal stars from "I, Tonya" — Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney — take a break before their world premiere for a few pictures. 

Meanwhile, actors Calum Worthy and Jackie Long from "Bodied" got playful along with the rest of director Joseph Kahn's cast including: Shoniqua Shandai, Kid Twist, Rory Uphold, Calum Worthy, Jackie Long, Dumbfounded and Dizaster.

