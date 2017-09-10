The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
Follow our team as they scout out the hits and misses, the rising stars and emerging trends.
'The Florida Project' mixes veteran and amateur actors for a realistic reflection on Americans living in poverty
|Mark Olsen
Sean Baker's latest film, "The Florida Project," won critics over when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. And with a release scheduled for Oct. 6 from "Moonlight" distributor A24, the film is already generating awards-season buzz.
Baker and three of the movie's stars, newcomers Bria Vinaite and Brooklynn Prince and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, sat down with the L.A. Times at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the unusual style Baker brings to his projects.