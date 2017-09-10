NATION
Reporting from Toronto

'The Florida Project' mixes veteran and amateur actors for a realistic reflection on Americans living in poverty

Mark Olsen

Sean Baker's latest film, "The Florida Project," won critics over when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. And with a release scheduled for Oct. 6 from "Moonlight" distributor A24, the film is already generating awards-season buzz.

Baker and three of the movie's stars, newcomers Bria Vinaite and Brooklynn Prince and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, sat down with the L.A. Times at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the unusual style Baker brings to his projects.

