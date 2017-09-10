The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
'The Girlfriend Experience' Season 2: Showrunners Amy Seimetz and Lodge Kerrigan compare TV and indie film
When "The Girlfriend Experience" Season 2 lands on Starz beginning Nov. 5, viewers will be introduced to all new characters and a dual-storyline overseen by returning showrunners Amy Seimetz and Lodge Kerrigan.
The veteran indie filmmakers spoke to the Los Angeles Times at the Toronto International Film Festival, where fresh episodes of the series premiered in the fest's Primetime section devoted to artistically daring works from the small screen.