We're live at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The Los Angeles Times movie team will have all the updates from the event, including details on Lady Gaga's documentary debut, behind-the-scenes takes from our celebrity portrait studio and maybe (just maybe) we'll tell you what Darren Aronofsky's psychological horror movie "Mother" (starring Jennifer Lawrence) is all about. Here's everything you need to know about #TIFF, our list of must-see movie premieres and much more.
The must see movies at 2017 Toronto International Film Festival
The Los Angeles Times film team pick their most anticipated films at Toronto International Film Festival, including Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" and Darren Aronofsky's "Mother!" starring Jennifer Lawrence.
Check out our full trailer round up of the most buzzed about films in the TIFF lineup >>>