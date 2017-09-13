Guillermo del Toro on finally letting the monster get the girl in 'The Shape of Water'

Monster movie maker Guillermo del Toro has been cheering on his favorite creatures since he was a little boy.

“When I was about 6 I watched ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon,'" the director said. "I saw Julie Adams and the Gill-man swimming underneath her. At that age all I thought is, 'I hope they end up together'... they didn’t."

Determined to reset the scales in favor of the freaks, Del Toro made "The Shape of Water." Set during the Cold War, the love story actively roots for the star-crossed lovers separated by species, water and the American government.

The film is already making big waves on the festival circuit, landing the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and plenty of critical acclaim. Times critic Justin Chang described it as an "exquisite return to form" for Del Toro.