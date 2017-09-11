Tommy Wiseau reviews 'The Disaster Artist': The movie about the making of 'The Room'

When James Franco set out to make "The Disaster Artist" -- the behind the scenes story of the making of cult classic "The Room" -- he knew he'd have a tough critic in "The Room" director Tommy Wiseau.

When the pair stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, Wiseau revealed what he really thinks about the movie and about Franco's performance as Tommy Wiseau.

He also revealed the unexpected role Nicolas Cage played in making the project happen.

Franco's brother Dave and "The Room" co-star Greg Sestero also sat in. "The Disaster Artist," which plays in the Midnight Madness section of TIFF after an enthusiastic world premiere earlier this year at the SXSW Film Festival, opens Dec. 1.