'Dear Evan Hansen' wins for book, score and orchestrations

Those looking for clues to who might win the Tony Awards' best musical category can look for possible early clues in the book and score categories, where "Dear Evan Hansen" won for Steven Levenson's book and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's score.

The nominees for book of a musical were:

“Come From Away,” Irene Sankoff and David Hein

WINNER: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson

"Groundhog Day the Musical," Danny Rubin

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” Dave Malloy

The nominees for original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater:

“Come From Away,” music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

WINNER: “Dear Evan Hansen,” music and lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

"Groundhog Day the Musical," music and lyrics by Tim Minchin

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” music and lyrics by Dave Malloy

In a third musical category, the Tony for orchestrations went to Alex Lacamoire for "Dear Evan Hansen." The other nominees were: