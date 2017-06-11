There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.
- And the winner is ... a tie? Why this year's Tony Awards are so impossible to predict
- The complete list of winners and nominees | PHOTOS: Red carpet and show highlights
- Jerry Zaks and the dream of directing 'Hello, Dolly!'
'Dear Evan Hansen' wins for book, score and orchestrations
Those looking for clues to who might win the Tony Awards' best musical category can look for possible early clues in the book and score categories, where "Dear Evan Hansen" won for Steven Levenson's book and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's score.
The nominees for book of a musical were:
- “Come From Away,” Irene Sankoff and David Hein
- WINNER: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson
- "Groundhog Day the Musical,” Danny Rubin
- “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” Dave Malloy
The nominees for original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater:
- “Come From Away,” music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein
- WINNER: “Dear Evan Hansen,” music and lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
- “Groundhog Day the Musical,” music and lyrics by Tim Minchin
- “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” music and lyrics by Dave Malloy
In a third musical category, the Tony for orchestrations went to Alex Lacamoire for "Dear Evan Hansen." The other nominees were:
- Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, “Bandstand”
- Larry Hochman, “Hello, Dolly!”
- Dave Malloy, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”