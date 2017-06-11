Cynthia Nixon calls 'The Little Foxes' 'eerily prescient'

Cynthia Nixon did not hesitate to nod to the fraught state of politics in her acceptance speech for featured actress in a play for her role as Regina in "The Little Foxes."

"It is a privilege to appear in Lillian Hellman's eerily prescient play at this moment in time," she said, before reciting a quote from Hellman about powerful people who want to "eat the earth and the people on it."

Nixon continued, "My love, my gratitude and my undying respect go out to all the people in 2017 who are refusing to just stand and watch them eat."

Backstage, Nixon spoke about the contemporary relevance of Hellman’s political message: “The women’s marches all over the country and all over the world have been astonishing. Astonishing in scope, creativity, and good humor. Astonishing because it was not a political organization but a woman with an idea in Hawaii.”



On arts funding: “We have to fund artists not just in New York and California but all over the country. You don’t have funding tied to political points of view. You fund people because they’re good artists, not because they support your point of view."