Cynthia Nixon and Rachel Bay Jones win for featured actress, play and musical

Cynthia Nixon has won the Tony Award for featured actress in a play for her role in Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes,” and Rachel Bay Jones has won the Tony for featured actress in a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen."

The nominees for featured actress in a play were:

Johanna Day, “Sweat”

Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll's House, Part 2”

WINNER: Cynthia Nixon, “The Little Foxes”

Condola Rashad, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Michelle Wilson, “Sweat”

The nomines for featured actress in a musical were: