There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.
- And the winner is ... a tie? Why this year's Tony Awards are so impossible to predict
- The complete list of winners and nominees | PHOTOS: Red carpet and show highlights
- Jerry Zaks and the dream of directing 'Hello, Dolly!'
Cynthia Nixon and Rachel Bay Jones win for featured actress, play and musical
Cynthia Nixon has won the Tony Award for featured actress in a play for her role in Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes,” and Rachel Bay Jones has won the Tony for featured actress in a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen."
The nominees for featured actress in a play were:
- Johanna Day, “Sweat”
- Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
- WINNER: Cynthia Nixon, “The Little Foxes”
- Condola Rashad, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
- Michelle Wilson, “Sweat”
The nomines for featured actress in a musical were:
- Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!”
- Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos”
- Jenn Colella, “Come From Away”
- WINNER: Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”
- Mary Beth Peil, “Anastasia”