Kevin Kline gives a shout-out to the NEA and NEH

In a year when the existence of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities were threatened by the Trump administration's budget blueprint for 2018, Kevin Kline made sure to tip his hat to both.

Accepting the Tony for lead actor in a play for his work in “Present Laughter,” Kline said he wanted to thank "a couple of organizations without whom half the people in this room wouldn’t be here; and that would be the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities."