There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.

Kevin Kline gives a shout-out to the NEA and NEH

Jessica Gelt
(Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

In a year when the existence of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities were threatened by the Trump administration's budget blueprint for 2018, Kevin Kline made sure to tip his hat to both.

Accepting the Tony for lead actor in a play for his work in “Present Laughter,” Kline said he wanted to thank "a couple of organizations without whom half the people in this room wouldn’t be here; and that would be the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities."

