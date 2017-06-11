"Dear Evan Hansen" was the big winner at the 2017 Tony Awards. The heartwrenching musical centered on a lonely, depressed high-school student at the center of a social-media storm won six awards, including best musical. Star Ben Platt won for lead actor in a musical.
Among the other acting winners were Bette Midler, who won her very first Tony Award, Kevin Kline, Cynthia Nixon and Laurie Metcalf.
August Wilson's "Jitney" captured the Tony for best revival of a play, while "Hello, Dolly!" scored in the best musical revival category. Best play went to J.T. Rogers' "Oslo."
La Jolla Playhouse wins big at the Tonys
|Deborah Vankin
Southern California’s La Jolla Playhouse was well represented at Radio City Music Hall during Sunday night’s Tony Awards. The winners in both directing categories were not considered front-runners, but were outright surprises -- Rebecca Taichman for the play “Indecent” and Christopher Ashley for the musical “Come From Away.”
And both productions debuted at La Jolla Playhouse before heading to Broadway.
“Come From Away,” written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, chronicles the true story of a Canadian town, Gander, Newfoundland, that sheltered thousands of airline passengers whose flights had been diverted on Sept. 11, 2001. It had its world premiere at La Jolla in June 2015.
“Indecent,” written by Paula Vogel, is a play about a play, 1906’s "The God of Vengeance." It premiered at La Jolla in November 2015.
As expected, the La Jolla's Twitter feed was overflowing with congratulations and pride, especially for La Jolla Playhouse artistic director Ashley.