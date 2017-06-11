"Dear Evan Hansen" was the big winner at the 2017 Tony Awards. The heartwrenching musical centered on a lonely, depressed high-school student at the center of a social-media storm won six awards, including best musical. Star Ben Platt won for lead actor in a musical.
Among the other acting winners were Bette Midler, who won her very first Tony Award, Kevin Kline, Cynthia Nixon and Laurie Metcalf.
August Wilson's "Jitney" captured the Tony for best revival of a play, while "Hello, Dolly!" scored in the best musical revival category. Best play went to J.T. Rogers' "Oslo."
Ben Platt wins leading actor in a musical for 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Evan Hansen, you have been found. Ben Platt, already crowned the breakout star of the Broadway season, will take home another title Sunday night: Tony Award winner for lead actor in a musical.
As the hyper-anxious, depression-afflicted high school senior at the center of "Dear Evan Hansen," Platt bested a field of Broadway veterans and marquee names. The other nominees were:
- Christian Borle, “Falsettos”
- Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
- Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day”
- David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!”
Times staff writer Daryl Miller interviewed Platt for an early-season feature story on the songwriters of "Dear Evan Hansen." Miller also recently spoke with Platt's acting teachers when he was a high school student in L.A. Click through to read more of what the teachers had to say about young Ben.