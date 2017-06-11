Michael Aronov backstage: 'You have to stand up'

Backstage at the Tony Awards, fresh off his win for featured actor in the play "Oslo," Michael Aronov thanked his parents again because he was “a bit of a troublemaker” in his youth.

He added that "they pushed me to maintain integrity and to fight for the underdog, to not allow bullying to happen. No matter where it happens, whether onstage or in school. You have to stand up.”

