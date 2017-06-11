There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.
- And the winner is ... a tie? Why this year's Tony Awards are so impossible to predict
- The complete list of winners and nominees | PHOTOS: Red carpet and show highlights
- Jerry Zaks and the dream of directing 'Hello, Dolly!'
Michael Aronov backstage: 'You have to stand up'
|Patrick Pacheco
Backstage at the Tony Awards, fresh off his win for featured actor in the play "Oslo," Michael Aronov thanked his parents again because he was “a bit of a troublemaker” in his youth.
He added that "they pushed me to maintain integrity and to fight for the underdog, to not allow bullying to happen. No matter where it happens, whether onstage or in school. You have to stand up.”