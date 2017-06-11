ENTERTAINMENT

There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.

Red carpet

Nominees, like Ben Platt, and even the Rockettes are walking the red carpet for the Tonys at Radio City Music Hall

No event at Radio City Music Hall would be complete without the Rockettes gracing the red carpet, and they made their presence felt early at the  2017 Tony Awards alongside nominees taking in the splendor of theater's big night.

Ben Platt, actor and nominee for "Dear Evan Hansen." (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)
The Radio City Rockettes (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Latest updates

