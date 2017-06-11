ENTERTAINMENT

There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.

Winners

Rachel Bay Jones' Nana sold her engagement ring for Jones' acting career

Jessica Gelt
(Theo Wargo / Getty Images)
(Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Rachel Bay Jones owes her Tony to her Nana. Literally.

During her acceptance speech for featured actress in a musical for her role in "Dear Evan Hansen," the giddy actress told the audience that her Nana sold her engagement ring so Jones could move to New York to become an actress.

She also thanked her parents "for cursing me with a love of the theater, which I have resented them for for 35 years, and tonight I totally forgive you."

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
68°