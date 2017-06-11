Rachel Bay Jones' Nana sold her engagement ring for Jones' acting career

Rachel Bay Jones owes her Tony to her Nana. Literally.

During her acceptance speech for featured actress in a musical for her role in "Dear Evan Hansen," the giddy actress told the audience that her Nana sold her engagement ring so Jones could move to New York to become an actress.

She also thanked her parents "for cursing me with a love of the theater, which I have resented them for for 35 years, and tonight I totally forgive you."