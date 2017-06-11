Scott Rudin, who was behind two of the night's big winners, gets his due

It was a big night for Hollywood producer Scott Rudin, who was behind two of the evening's biggest winners: "Hello, Dolly!" and "A Doll's House, Part 2."

The former took the trophy for best revival of a musical as well as best lead actress in a musical for Bette Midler, and the latter claimed best lead actress in a play for Laurie Metcalf.

"It was a huge honor to do this," Rudin said, taking the stage after "Hello, Dolly's!" win. "I saw the show 50 years ago when I was 8. I sat in the last row of the balcony at St. James. It was a remarkable, life-changing evening."

Rudin was thanked earlier in the evening by Metcalf, who applauded him for recognizing that "A Doll's House, Part 2" was ready to go straight to Broadway without a trial run.

The night concluded with Midler's profusive acceptance speech in which she called Rudin "the greatest producer I have ever worked with in my entire life."