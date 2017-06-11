There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.
Scott Rudin, who was behind two of the night's big winners, gets his due
It was a big night for Hollywood producer Scott Rudin, who was behind two of the evening's biggest winners: "Hello, Dolly!" and "A Doll's House, Part 2."
The former took the trophy for best revival of a musical as well as best lead actress in a musical for Bette Midler, and the latter claimed best lead actress in a play for Laurie Metcalf.
"It was a huge honor to do this," Rudin said, taking the stage after "Hello, Dolly's!" win. "I saw the show 50 years ago when I was 8. I sat in the last row of the balcony at St. James. It was a remarkable, life-changing evening."
Rudin was thanked earlier in the evening by Metcalf, who applauded him for recognizing that "A Doll's House, Part 2" was ready to go straight to Broadway without a trial run.
The night concluded with Midler's profusive acceptance speech in which she called Rudin "the greatest producer I have ever worked with in my entire life."