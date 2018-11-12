Stan Lee remembered as 'the happy huckster that comics needed'

“Stan Lee gave so much to so many, but to me, a shy, awkward kid — growing up as an immigrant in a strange, new world — Stan Lee gave me the greatest gift of all. He gave me a place to escape into — an endless, imaginative playground filled with the most amazing, fantastic and uncanny heroes ever,” he wrote in part, including (like so many did) a photo of himself with the comics legend. “And through these characters, Stan Lee gave me my childhood and showed me the value of being different.”