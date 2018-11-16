November 16, 2018 icon depicting Clear weather 58°F

Movies

Advertisement
Review: Michael B. Jordan shines (again) in the sturdy, moving 'Creed II'
By
1h
Is it curtains for Hollywood's bail bondsmen and bounty hunters?
By Jeffrey Fleishman
3h
Advertisement
With 'Creed II,' love is as important as boxing
By
5h
Classic Hollywood: Two 'red diaper babies' remember the blacklist in the acclaimed play 'Finks'
By
5h
Review: 'The Last Race' is a full-throttle portrait of stock car racing
By
Nov 15, 2018
Review: Documentary 'Chef Flynn' follows a phenom of the food world
By
Nov 15, 2018
Reviews: Amir Khan is a contender in 'Team Khan,' plus more documentaries
Nov 15, 2018
Review: In 'Under the Wire,' war photographer Paul Conroy bears witness to a terrible loss
By Katie Walsh
Nov 15, 2018
Review: Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali's chemistry puts the crowd-pleasing 'Green Book' in overdrive
Nov 15, 2018
Review: Strange traveling companions make for great comedy in 'The Long Dumb Road'
Nov 15, 2018
Review: The drama 'Jinn' lyrically explores identity, religion and sexuality
Nov 15, 2018
Advertisement
Critic's Choice: Debra Granik’s ‘Leave No Trace,’ ‘Winter’s Bone’ to screen at Egyptian
Critic's Choice: Debra Granik’s ‘Leave No Trace,’ ‘Winter’s Bone’ to screen at Egyptian
Nov 15, 2018
Review: ‘The Waldheim Waltz’ examines a chapter from Austria’s past with chilling relevance to today
Review: ‘The Waldheim Waltz’ examines a chapter from Austria’s past with chilling relevance to today
Nov 15, 2018
Review: 'Ruben Brandt, Collector,' a joyously wild, animated ride through art, cinema and psychology
Review: 'Ruben Brandt, Collector,' a joyously wild, animated ride through art, cinema and psychology
Nov 14, 2018
Reviews: Ansel Elgort in 'Jonathan,' plus animation, indies and world cinema
Reviews: Ansel Elgort in 'Jonathan,' plus animation, indies and world cinema
Nov 14, 2018
Review: In Julian Schnabel's Van Gogh biopic 'At Eternity's Gate,' an artist explores an artist
Review: In Julian Schnabel's Van Gogh biopic 'At Eternity's Gate,' an artist explores an artist
Nov 14, 2018
Review: Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star in funny and moving 'Instant Family'
Review: Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star in funny and moving 'Instant Family'
Nov 14, 2018
Review: It has wit and energy to burn, but ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ takes a cynical turn
Review: It has wit and energy to burn, but ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ takes a cynical turn
Nov 14, 2018
Review: Euro dramedy 'Anchor and Hope' is a messy look at the making of a modern family
Review: Euro dramedy 'Anchor and Hope' is a messy look at the making of a modern family
Nov 14, 2018
Reviews: Dylan McDermott in 'The Clovehitch Killer,' John Travolta in 'Speed Kills' and more movies
Reviews: Dylan McDermott in 'The Clovehitch Killer,' John Travolta in 'Speed Kills' and more movies
Nov 14, 2018
The Coen brothers on their Western anthology film 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,' Netflix and the future of moviegoing
The Coen brothers on their Western anthology film 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,' Netflix and the future of moviegoing
Nov 14, 2018
Review: Creaky '55 Steps' somehow makes Helena Bonham Carter-Hilary Swank matchup a bore
Review: Creaky '55 Steps' somehow makes Helena Bonham Carter-Hilary Swank matchup a bore
Nov 13, 2018
The popularity of the Stan Lee cameo proved everything the Marvel Universe stands for
The popularity of the Stan Lee cameo proved everything the Marvel Universe stands for
Nov 13, 2018
Panamanian filmmakers try to get a foothold in Hollywood while building a film industry at home
Panamanian filmmakers try to get a foothold in Hollywood while building a film industry at home
Nov 13, 2018
Review: Steve McQueen's 'Widows' is a heist thriller with a vengeance — and a conscience
Review: Steve McQueen's 'Widows' is a heist thriller with a vengeance — and a conscience
Nov 13, 2018
Three ways Stan Lee helped create the modern superhero movie
Three ways Stan Lee helped create the modern superhero movie
Nov 13, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement