Local
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
Place an ad
November 16, 2018
58°F
Movies
TRENDING TOPICS:
Wildfires
Katie Porter
Air quality
UCLA-USC
Migrant caravan
Election results
Entertainment
Review: Michael B. Jordan shines (again) in the sturdy, moving 'Creed II'
By
Justin Chang
1h
Entertainment
Is it curtains for Hollywood's bail bondsmen and bounty hunters?
By
Jeffrey Fleishman
3h
Entertainment
With 'Creed II,' love is as important as boxing
By
Tre'vell Anderson
5h
Entertainment
Classic Hollywood: Two 'red diaper babies' remember the blacklist in the acclaimed play 'Finks'
By
Susan King
5h
Entertainment
Review: 'The Last Race' is a full-throttle portrait of stock car racing
By
Kenneth Turan
Nov 15, 2018
Entertainment
Review: Documentary 'Chef Flynn' follows a phenom of the food world
By
Kevin Crust
Nov 15, 2018
Entertainment
Reviews: Amir Khan is a contender in 'Team Khan,' plus more documentaries
Nov 15, 2018
Entertainment
Review: In 'Under the Wire,' war photographer Paul Conroy bears witness to a terrible loss
By
Katie Walsh
Nov 15, 2018
Entertainment
Review: Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali's chemistry puts the crowd-pleasing 'Green Book' in overdrive
By
Kenneth Turan
Nov 15, 2018
Entertainment
Review: Strange traveling companions make for great comedy in 'The Long Dumb Road'
By
Michael Rechtshaffen
Nov 15, 2018
Entertainment
Review: The drama 'Jinn' lyrically explores identity, religion and sexuality
By
Katie Walsh
Nov 15, 2018
Movies
Critic's Choice: Debra Granik’s ‘Leave No Trace,’ ‘Winter’s Bone’ to screen at Egyptian
Nov 15, 2018
Movies
Review: ‘The Waldheim Waltz’ examines a chapter from Austria’s past with chilling relevance to today
Nov 15, 2018
Movies
Review: 'Ruben Brandt, Collector,' a joyously wild, animated ride through art, cinema and psychology
Nov 14, 2018
Movies
Reviews: Ansel Elgort in 'Jonathan,' plus animation, indies and world cinema
Nov 14, 2018
Movies
Review: In Julian Schnabel's Van Gogh biopic 'At Eternity's Gate,' an artist explores an artist
Nov 14, 2018
Movies
Review: Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star in funny and moving 'Instant Family'
Nov 14, 2018
Movies
Review: It has wit and energy to burn, but ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ takes a cynical turn
Nov 14, 2018
Movies
Review: Euro dramedy 'Anchor and Hope' is a messy look at the making of a modern family
Nov 14, 2018
Movies
Reviews: Dylan McDermott in 'The Clovehitch Killer,' John Travolta in 'Speed Kills' and more movies
Nov 14, 2018
Movies
The Coen brothers on their Western anthology film 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,' Netflix and the future of moviegoing
Nov 14, 2018
Movies
Review: Creaky '55 Steps' somehow makes Helena Bonham Carter-Hilary Swank matchup a bore
Nov 13, 2018
Movies
The popularity of the Stan Lee cameo proved everything the Marvel Universe stands for
Nov 13, 2018
Movies
Panamanian filmmakers try to get a foothold in Hollywood while building a film industry at home
Nov 13, 2018
Movies
Review: Steve McQueen's 'Widows' is a heist thriller with a vengeance — and a conscience
Nov 13, 2018
Movies
Three ways Stan Lee helped create the modern superhero movie
Nov 13, 2018
You deserve the truth, and we are here to fight for you.
more Movies
Movies
How Steve McQueen and Gillian Flynn updated a British TV show to create the urgent and resonant crime thriller 'Widows'
Nov 12, 2018
Movies
Color 'The Grinch' green with $66-million opening
Nov 11, 2018
Movies
Indie Focus: Lessons from history in 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,' 'The Front Runner' and 'Outlaw King'
Nov 11, 2018
Movies
L.A. movie openings, Nov. 15-16: 'Widows,' 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' and more
Nov 11, 2018
Movies
New Video: ‘BlacKkKlansman’ is Spike Lee’s electrifying and wildly entertaining look at American racism
Nov 10, 2018
