L.A. film openings, July 14

Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson and Steve Zahn star in “War for the Planet of the Apes,” the third installment in this iteration of the classic sci-fi series. The Joey King-Ryan Phillippe starring horror film “Wish Upon” is the week’s other wide release. The drama “Lady Macbeth” and Matthew Heineman’s documentary “City of Ghosts” headline the specialty releases.

Battle Scars A veteran returns from Afghanistan and faces a difficult transition to civilian life. With Zane Holtz, Heather McComb, Ryan Eggold. Written and directed by Ryan Buday. (1:34) NR.

Blind After losing his sight in a car accident that killed his wife, a novelist begins an affair with a married woman. With Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore, Dylan McDermott. Written by John Buffalo Mailer; story by Diane Fisher. Directed by Michael Mailer. (1:38) R.

Chasing Coral Creatives, scientists and camera designers attempt to document the damage being done to the backbone of undersea ecosystems by glogal warming in this nonfiction film. Featuring Richard Vevers, Zackery Rago, Dr. John “Charlie” Vero. Directed by Jeff Orlowski. (1:27) NR.

City of Ghosts “Cartel Land” director Matthew Heineman follows anonymous Syrian citizen-journaist/activists as they take on ISIS in this documentary. (1:30) R.

Endless Poetry Filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky recounts his time as a young poet in 1940s Chile through this surreal and fantastical tale. With Adan Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, Leandro Taub. In Spanish, French and English with English subtitles. (2:08) NR.

Granny of the Dead An average guy discovers that his grandmother and the town's other seniors have become zombies. With Marcus Carroll, Abigail Hamilton, Oliver Ferriman. Written and directed by Tudley James. (1:23) NR.

Hermia & Helena An Argentine theater director faces loneliness and questions her creative pursuits during a residency in New York City. With Agustina Muñoz, Mati Diop, Dustin Guy Defa. Written and directed by Matías Piñeiro. In English and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:27) NR.

Icaros: A Vision An ailing American woman travels to the Amazon in search for a cure. With Ana Cecilia Stieglitz, Filippo Timi, Arturo Izquierdo. Written by Leonor Caraballo, Matteo Norzi and Abou Farman. Directed by Leonor Caraballo and Matteo Norzi. (1:31) NR.

Laurie Sparham / Roadside Attractions Florence Pugh in the film "Lady Macbeth." Florence Pugh in the film "Lady Macbeth." (Laurie Sparham / Roadside Attractions)

Lady Macbeth In 19th century England, a woman in a loveless marriage to a much older man finds her ruthless ambition awakened by an affair with a worker. With Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie, Christopher Fairbank. Written by Alice Birch. Directed by William Oldroyd. (1:29) NR.

Man Underground An ex-U.S. government geologist makes a low-budget film documenting his experiences of extraterrestrials. With George Basil, Gregory Borowiec, Pamela Fila. Written and directed by Michael Borowiec and Sam Marine. (1:35) NR.

The Skyjacker's Tale Documentary on Ishmael Muslim Ali, who escaped to Cuba in 1984 after being convicted of a mass killing in the Virgin Islands. Featuring Isabella Carr, Bradley Gordon, Martin Huss. Written and directed by Jamie Kastner. (1:15) NR.

Swallows and Amazons A summer sailing outing turns into an island adventure for four British children. With Rafe Spall, Andrew Scott, Kelly Macdonald. Written by Andrea Gibb. Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe. (1:36) NR.

To the Bone A young woman battling anorexia enters a group home that offers nontraditional treatment. With Lily Collins, Keanu Reeves, Carrie Preston. Written and directed by Marti Noxon. (1:47) NR.

War for the Planet of the Apes Caesar and his apes battle a human army led by a brutal colonel in this third film in the latest series inspired by Pierre Boulle's 1963 novel. With Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Terry Notary, Karin Konoval. Written by Mark Bomback, Matt Reeves. Directed by Reeves. (2:20) PG-13.

Wish Upon A magical music box grants a 17-year-old wishes with deadly side effects. With Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Shannon Purser, Ki Hong Lee, Sherilyn Fenn. Written by Barbara Marshall. Directed by John R. Leonetti. (1:30) PG-13.

