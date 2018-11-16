Is it curtains for Hollywood's bail bondsmen and bounty hunters?

Etched into our history and folklore, bounty hunters and bondsmen are most often crime’s supporting players, much like the pawn shop owner who often shares the same street of whispers and broken neon. They live between bad and good, crisscrossing through morality, vengeance and justice. They navigate the gray area where so much life unfolds, the place where men and women make accounts and factor in whether redemption is necessary if a soul can make one last score and slip away like a ghost through a keyhole.