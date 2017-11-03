From 'The Post' to 'Phantom Thread,' L.A. Times critics discuss the movies to look for this holiday season

Pull up a chair and take notes as The Times’ film critics, Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang, discuss the holiday movies they’re most looking forward to.

KENNETH TURAN: It’s always a relief for critics to get to the fall season in general and the holiday movies in particular, a time when the films as a group tend to be more involving than what we see the rest of the year. But that feels even more so than usual in 2017.

JUSTIN CHANG: It does indeed, and for reasons that go beyond the movies themselves. Like, can we get 2017 over with already? After a tough several months for the country, the planet and the film industry, I’m ready to move on — and looking forward, more intently than usual, to some of the escapist fare that the holiday season invariably brings.

TURAN: And escapism with a capital “E” seems to be especially prominent this fall, with two of the biggest franchises around coming to screens now and not in the summer months.

Arriving first is “Justice League,” starring Batman, Wonder Woman and assorted other folks as part of Warner Bros.’ continuing attempt to convince audiences to sample superheroes outside the Marvel universe. Then there’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the next chapter in a story that really does appear to be never-ending.

"The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

CHANG: Even this relative “Star Wars” neophyte has high hopes for “The Last Jedi,” partly because Rian Johnson is a fine director, and partly because, the variable quality of the movies aside, it’s weirdly reassuring to have one of these shiny new Lucasfilm baubles to look forward to every December. I’m reminded of how my college friends and I turned Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy into our own December ritual in the early 2000s, attending the first midnight showing of each movie in a spirit of hushed reverence that I imagine will be shared by those moviegoers lining up for “The Last Jedi.”

Batman, Wonder Woman and Luke Skywalker aside, are there any nonfranchise studio entertainments you’re looking forward to this season?

TURAN: For reasons that are partially personal, I am really eager to see “The Post,” and not just because it’s Steven Spielberg directing the story of the Washington Post’s involvement with the Pentagon Papers. I was working at the Post when it all happened and I am more than curious about what Tom Hanks (following in the footsteps of Jason Robards) and Meryl Streep do with Ben Bradlee and Katharine Graham.

In line with “The Post,” I’m also looking forward to two other films with women in key roles. That would be “Molly’s Game,” with Jessica Chastain taking a crack at writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s always crackling dialogue, and “Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool,” with Annette Bening playing the one-of-a-kind Gloria Grahame.

CHANG: “The Post” is set to open in the final weeks of December, along with the season’s other heavyweight-auteur prestige picture, “Phantom Thread.” Paul Thomas Anderson doing 1950s London? A period film set in the fashion world? Daniel Day-Lewis giving (sob) his final film performance? What’s not to get excited about?

There has indeed been a rich bounty of films with female leads coming off the festival circuit. To your list I would add Guillermo del Toro’s lyrical Cold War-era fairy tale “The Shape of Water,” starring Sally Hawkins in a dialogue-free performance, and Martin McDonagh’s estimable “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” featuring an entirely in-her-element Frances McDormand. The two films won the top prizes at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, respectively, and it will be gratifying to see them hopefully connect with the audiences they deserve.

Daniel Day-Lewis stars in the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread."

TURAN: Totally agreed, both Hawkins and McDormand give splendid performances in films that are sure to get people talking, not to mention awarding. And my hat goes off to Paul Thomas Anderson for managing to keep both the subject — and even the title — of his Daniel Day-Lewis film under wraps for so long. A real accomplishment in this day and age.

And speaking of male acting, I am really eager to see two very different performances, starting with Gary Oldman as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” one of several films this year with Dunkirk on its mind. (Those who haven’t seen it should catch up to Lone Scherfig’s fine dramatic comedy “Their Finest” and make it a trifecta.) And I don’t want to forget “Gotti,” a film with a different kind of pedigree, with John Travolta as the feared Mafia mastermind. Doctoral dissertations may someday be written about the convergence of those two performances in the same holiday season, but for now we have to be content with seeing the films.

CHANG: You make an excellent point about Anderson and his refusal to play by the usual rules of modern studio filmmaking (in the case of “Phantom Thread,” he didn’t just direct but also served as his own director of photography). Making an original, challenging picture for grown-up audiences has sadly become the industry's idea of a radical gesture. Keeping that picture under wraps, stoking curiosity but also insisting on secrecy as an essential part of the experience, feels even riskier, though if anything, it’s pretty smart business.