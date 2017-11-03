The 2017 holiday sneaks list includes blockbusters like 'Justice League' and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

"Justice League," "Coco," "I, Tonya," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Bright" are among the movies on the holiday list. (Handout)

"Justice League," "Coco," "I, Tonya," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Bright" are among the movies on the holiday list.

The 2017-18 Holiday Movie Preview is a glimpse at the films opening through mid-January. Release dates and other details are subject to change. Nov. 10 Romantic comedy about a writer and his wife trying to jump-start their marriage in nature. With David Arquette, Amy Acker, June Squibb. Written and directed by Brandon Dickerson. Gravitas Ventures A painter is tormented by his twin brother, an aggressive documentary filmmaker. With James Maslow, Lillian Solange Beaudoin, Ella Lentini. Written by Emile Husson, Matthew Fine. Directed by Fine. Indie Rights Four elderly women accidentally kill a con man and must deal with his partner. With Florence Henderson, Pam Grier, Randall Batinkoff, Judge Reinhold. Written by Srikant Chellappa, Jack Snyder. Directed by Chellappa. Parade Deck Films Documentary chronicles Nye's efforts to advance science through education and advocacy. Featuring Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Ann Dryan, Ken Ham, Joe Bastardi. Directed by David Alvarado & Jason Sussberg. PBS Distribution Surreal tale of a lonely teacher meets a man online and quickly falls into a web of deception. With Haru Kuroki, Go Ayano, Cocco. Written and directed by Shunji Iwai, based on his novel. Eleven Arts Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." SEE MORE VIDEOS Sensitive stepdad Will Ferrell and macho dad Mark Wahlberg return in this sequel to the 2015 comedy, this time dealing with the arrival of their own fathers just in time for Christmas. With Linda Cardellini, John Cena, John Lithgow, Mel Gibson. Written by Sean Anders & John Morris, based on characters created by Brian Burns. Directed by Anders. Paramount Pictures Twelve Holocaust survivors share their stories through interviews, home movies and archival footage in this documentary. Directed by Claire Ferguson. 7th Art Releasing A bar singer in the Congo must raise money for her son's operation. With Véro Tshanda, Beya Mputu, Papi Mpaka, Gaetan Claudia. Written by Alain Gomis, in collaboration with Olivier Loustau, Delphine Zingg. Directed by Gomis. Strand Releasing Documentary on the former NYPD officer who uncovered corruption in the department in the late 1960s and ’70s and was played by Al Pacino in the Sidney Lumet movie based on his life. Directed by Antonio D’Ambrosio. NR. Sundance Selects Documentary on the life and comedy of Gilbert Gottfried. Directed by Neil Berkeley. Gravitas Ventures Historians, scholars and high-profile filmmakers explore the Armenian genocide in this documentary. Featuring Terry George, Paul Boghossian, Fatma Müge Göçek, Eric Bogosian. Written by Joe Berlinger, Cy Christiansen. Directed by Berlinger. Survival Pictures A married woman and her single friend find themselves dissatisfied romantically in the City of Angels. With Michelle Morgan, Jorma Taccone, Dree Hemingway, Kentucker Audley. Written and directed by Morgan. The Orchard A fired employee battles back when his law firm's building is quarantined after a mysterious virus unleashes wild behavior. With Steven Yeun, Samara Weaving, Steven Brand. Written by Matias Caruso. Directed by Joe Lynch. RJLE Films "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. SEE MORE VIDEOS Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in a mystery that plays out on a train across Europe. With Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley. Written by Michael Green, based on the novel by Agatha Christie. 20th Century Fox An alleged Bigfoot sighting turns a struggling town into a tourism mecca. With Christina Hendricks, Judy Greer, Ron Perlman, Michael Shannon, Ian McShane, Thomas Lennon. Written by Daniel Meyer. Directed by Seth Henrikson. SP Releasing An ambitious young Nigerian American with a complicated life encounters temptation in his job on Wall Street. With Aml Ameen, Lucy Griffiths, Bill Sage. Written and directed by Anthony Onah. Samuel Goldwyn Films Frustrated by the lack of progress in her daughter's murder case, a woman publicly challenges the local police department. With Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, Lucas Hedges, Željko Ivanek, Caleb Landry Jones, Clarke Peters, Samara Weaving, John Hawkes, Peter Dinklage. Written and directed by Martin McDonagh. Fox Searchlight Nov. 15 Geopolitical documentary. Directed by Bobak Kalhor. CARU Pictures Nov. 17 Romantic comedy. With Freddie Highmore. Gravitas Ventures Psychological thriller. With Jena Malone. Freestyle Digital Media Horror. With C. Thomas Howell. Level 33 Animated adventure about a girl who dresses as a boy to support her family and find her father in 2001 Afghanistan under the Taliban. Written by Anita Doron, based on the novel by Deborah Ellis. Directed by Nora Twomey. GKids The trailer for "Cook Off." The trailer for "Cook Off." SEE MORE VIDEOS Comedy. With Cathryn Michon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Melissa McCarthy. Lionsgate Premiere Drama. With Cory Hardrict. Directed by Qasim Basir. XLrator Media A housewife leads the women in her town to strike for the right to vote in 1971 Switzerland. With Marie Leuenberger, Maximilian Simonischek, Rachel Braunschweig. Written and directed by Petra Volpe. Zeitgeist Films

In a terrible slump, author Charles Dickens desperately sets out to write and self-publish a book that might feed his family. With Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce. Written by Susan Coyne. Directed by Bharat Nalluri. Bleecker Street Nov. 24 A suicidal housewife with a cheating husband snaps and takes on a savage, canine-like disposition. With Jason Ritter, Marianna Palka, Jaime King. Written and directed by Marianna Palka. MPI In 1983 Italy, a 17-year-old Italian-American boy finds his desire awakened by a handsome visiting U.S. grad student. With Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, Victoire Du Bois. Written by James Ivory. Directed by Luca Guadagnino. Sony Pictures Classics Director Jon Alpert chronicles 45 years of the island under Fidel Castro in this documentary. Netflix Documentary on the iconic guitarist. Directed by Lili Finick Zanuck. Showtime Documentary Films / Abramorama Documentary on the 2015 deaths of Iraq war veteran David Crowley and his family while he was working on a dystopian, anti-government film. Directed by Erik Nelson. First Run Features / A&E IndieFilms An American and a Frenchwoman reflect on a carefree night spent together in Portugal. With Anton Yelchin, Lucie Lucas. Written by Gable Klinger, Larry Gross. Directed by Klinger. Kino Lorber Documentary on Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Directed by Bobbi Jo Hart. Icarus Films A young Norwegian college student from a religious family has disturbing, supernatural seizures when she experiences a fierce attraction to another girl. With Eili Harboe, Okay Kaya, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, and Henrik Rafaelsen. Written by Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt. Directed by Trier. The Orchard November TBD Argentine drama. Breaking Glass Pictures Dec. 1 Sci-fi. Directed by Christian Pasquariello. Gravitas Ventures Military documentary. Gravitas Ventures James Franco directed and stars in the story of cult director Tommy Wiseau and his questionable yet passionate quest to make his infamous film, "The Room." With Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Ari Graynor, Paul Scheer. Written by Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, based on the book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell. A24 Documentary on folk and traditional arts in America. Directed by Alan Govenar. First Run Releasing An aspiring rapper is challenged by a poetry professor to aim higher. With Azealia Banks, Jill Scott, Lucien Laviscount, Common. Written by Nicole Jefferson Asher. Directed by RZA. Lionsgate The sudden disappearance of their son shakes a divorced Moscow couple. With Maryana Spivak, Aleksey Rozin, Matvey Novikov. Written by Oleg Negin, Andrey Zvyagintsev. Directed by Zvyagintsev. Qualifying run. Opens Feb. 16. Sony Pictures Classics A middle-aged poker-playing Helsinki restaurateur empathizes with a homeless Syrian refugee bond. With Sherwan Haji, Sakari Kuosmanen. Written and directed by Aki Kaurismäki. Janus Films A teenager expands her world through a relationship with another girl during a summer in Chicago. With Rebecca Spence, Jessie Pinnick, Malic White. Written and directed by Stephen Cone. Wolfe Releasing Horror. Directed by Mickey Keating. Samuel Goldwyn Films Horror. With Maggie Q. Vertical Entertainment British drama. Written and directed by Alex Taylor. Breaking Glass Pictures A teenage girl turns to surfing after her family's move to the Southern California coast turns out to be less than idyllic. With Jennifer Garner, Maika Monroe, Cody Fern, Alicia Silverstone. Written by Karen Croner; based on the novel by Joy Nicholson. Directed by Emmett Malloy and Brendan Malloy. IFC Films An assassin get a second chance after being brought back to life. With Ethan Hawke, Xu Qing, Liam Cunningham, Rutger Hauer, Paul Anderson. Written by Zach Dean. Directed by Brian Smrz. Saban Films Documentary on Gay Talese's controversial book “The Voyeur's Motel.” Directed by Myles Kane and Josh Koury. Netflix Filmmaker Ramsey Denison investigates police brutality and corruption in Las Vegas in this documentary. Journeyman / Dead in the Ditch The lives of a former actress working as a waitress, her carousel-operator husband, his estranged stepdaughter hiding out from the mob and a dreamy lifeguard intersect at 1950s Coney Island. With Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake. Written and directed by Woody Allen. Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street Director Rebecca Miller profiles her father, one of the greats of American playwriting, in this documentary. HBO Documentary Films Documentary on an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor. Co-directed by Leah Warshawski and Todd Soliday. Argot Pictures Documentary on the Austrian immigrant, whose technological innovations were overshadowed by her glamorous acting career. Directed by Alexandra Dean. Zeitgeist Films / Kino Lorber Crime drama with Antonio Banderas, Adrien Brody, John Malkovich. Written and directed by Paul Solet. Saban Films / Lionsgate The parents of a young soldier reel after learning of his death. With Sarah Adler, Lior Ashkenazi and Yonatan Shiray. Written and directed by Samuel Maoz. Qualifying run. Opens March 2. Sony Pictures Classics Thriller. Vertical Entertainment

Documentary probes the existence hundreds of thousands of untested rape kits across the country through the stories of survivors and the efforts by some in law enforcement to work through the backlog. Co-directed by Trish Adlesic, Geeta Gandbhir. HBO Documentary Films The dark comic story of figure skater Tonya Harding, her scheming husband, hard-driving mother and the infamous attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan. With Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Mckenna Grace. Written by Steven Rogers. Directed by Craig Gillespie. Neon Rivals at a Palm Springs seniors resort compete for the attention of an attractive newcomer. With Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo, Jane Seymour, George Wallace, Joe Pantoliano, Glenne Headly, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Graham Beckel, Elizabeth Ashley. Written and directed by Ron Shelton Broad Green Pictures Benedict Cumberbatch narrates this documentary on the impact of World War II on the Italian city. Directed by Francesco Patierno, based on the memoir by Norman Lewis. First Run Features Documentary on a young African American woman's stand against sexual assault in the Jim Crow South. Directed by Nancy Buirski. Augusta Films 1980s New York street artist Richard Hambleton is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Oren Jacoby. Film Movement Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones and Michael Shannon star in Guillermo del Toro's otherworldly fairy tale. Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones and Michael Shannon star in Guillermo del Toro's otherworldly fairy tale. SEE MORE VIDEOS The discovery of a secret otherworldly experiment changes the life of a lonely government employee in 1962. With Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer. Written by Guillermo Del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; story by Del Toro. Directed by Del Toro. Fox Searchlight The near mythic rise of Irish folk singer Jon Heaney from the village of Carna to national troubadour is chronicled in this drama. With Macdara Ó Fátharta, Mícheál Ó Confhaola, Jaren Cerf. Written by Pat Collins, Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde, Sharon Whooley. Directed by Collins. Oscilloscope Laboratories Dec. 15 A cowboy in Montana sets out to bring the killers of his friend, a U.S. senator, to justice. With Bill Pullman, Kathy Baker, Jim Caviezel, Joe Anderson, Diego Josef, Tommy Flanagan, Peter Fonda. Written and directed by Jared Moshé. A24 Sci-fi action. With Frank Grillo. Sony / Vertical Entertainment Teenagers stranded on an island in a post-apocalyptic world plot their escape in this animated fantasy. Written and directed by Alberto Vázquez & Pedro Rivera; Based on a graphic novel by Vázquez. GKids John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." SEE MORE VIDEOS Animated tale about a large, gentle bull determined to return to his family after being captured. Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson. Inspired by a book by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson. Directed by Carlos Saldanha. 20th Century Fox Crime drama. With John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Stacy Keach. Lionsgate Premiere An aging couple escape the smothering effects of doctors and children with a road trip from Boston to Key West. With Donald Sutherland, Helen Mirren, Kirsty Mitchell. Written by Stephen Amidon, Francesca Archibugi, Paolo Virzì and Francesco Piccolo, based on the novel by Michael Zadoorian. Directed by Virzi. Qualifying run. Opens Jan. 19. Sony Pictures Classics In 1982, a couple and their pre-teen daughter have a particularly hairy time when they move to a town in the South. With Patricia Arquette, Rainn Wilson, Kira McLean. Written and directed by Colette Burson. Magnolia Pictures This 1965 drama about a British theater troupe in India and a pair of star-crossed lovers was a breakthrough for the filmmaking team of Merchant-Ivory and writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. With Shashi Kapoor, Felicity Kendal, Geoffrey Kendal. Written by Jhabvala and Merchant. Directed by James Ivory. Cohen Media Group "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). SEE MORE VIDEOS Rey continues her search for the truth behind the Force in Episode VIII. With Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Written and directed by Rian Johnson; based on characters created by George Lucas. Walt Disney Pictures One man's six-decade search to solve the mystery of his father's death leads him into dark corners of American history. With Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Scott Shepherd, Tim Blake Nelson, Bob Balaban, Jimmi Simpson, Michael Chernus. Written by Steven Hathaway & Molly Rokosz. Theatrical version of director Errol Morris' four-hour hybrid documentary series. Netflix Dec. 20 Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum — alongside Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya — in "The Greatest Showman." Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum — alongside Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya — in "The Greatest Showman." SEE MORE VIDEOS Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum, the 19th century empresario who created entertainment known around the world. With Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya. With songs by “La La Land's” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon; story by Bicks. Directed by Michael Gracey. 20th Century Fox Dec. 22 The mother of kidnapped teenager John Paul Getty III races against time to persuade the boy's billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. With Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris, Charlie Plummer, Timothy Hutton. Written by David Scarpa; based on the book by John Pearson. Directed by Ridley Scott. TriStar Pictures David Ayer, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Joel Edgerton and Edgar Ramirez discuss the upcoming rated R, fantasy film "Bright." David Ayer, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Joel Edgerton and Edgar Ramirez discuss the upcoming rated R, fantasy film "Bright." SEE MORE VIDEOS

In an alternative present where mythical creatures exist, a human cop partners with an orc to protect a powerful ancient relic. With Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez. Written by Max Landis. Directed by David Ayer. Netflix A stressed Omaha couple choose to take part in a groundbreaking experiment where they're shrunk to 5 inches tall. With Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig. Written by Alexander Payne & Jim Taylor. Directed by Payne. Paramount Pictures Two brothers set out to find their biological father after discovering everything their mother told them was a lie. With Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, J.K. Simmons, Glenn Close, Katt Williams, Terry Bradshaw, Ving Rhames, Harry Shearer, June Squibb, Christopher Walken. Written by Justin Malen. Directed by Lawrence Sher. Warner Bros. Crime thriller with Al Pacino. Directed by Johnny Martin. Saban Films / Lionsgate Writer-director Michael Haneke reunites with stars Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis Trintignant for this drama about a dysfunctional family in Calais. With Mathieu Kassovitz, Fantine Harduin, Franz Rogowski, Laura Verlinden, Toby Jones. Sony Pictures Classics A veteran Army captain escorts a Native American chief from the Arizona Territory to Montana in the 1890s. With Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster. Written and directed by Scott Cooper. Entertainment Motion Picture Studios Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." SEE MORE VIDEOS Four teenagers find themselves inside an old video game console featuring ferocious realism and danger. With Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Bobby Cannavale. Written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Jake Kasdan & Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner; story by McKenna, based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Jake Kasdan. Columbia Pictures Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." SEE MORE VIDEOS Graduated from college and struggling to find jobs on their own, the Bellas reunite for a USO tour. With Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, John Lithgow, John Michael Higgins, Elizabeth Banks. Written by Kay Cannon and Mike White; story by Cannon, based on the book by Mickey Rapkin. Directed by Trish Sie. Universal Pictures Publisher Katherine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee guide the Washington newspaper in joining the New York Times to take a stand against the Nixon administration over the Pentagon Papers. With Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford, Zach Woods. Written by Liz Hannah, Josh Singer. Directed by Steven Spielberg. 20th Century Fox Dec. 25 Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." SEE MORE VIDEOS Jessica Chastain stars as a world-class skier who channels her shattered Olympic dreams into running a high-stakes poker game until she's busted by the FBI. With Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Chris O'Dowd, Bill Camp. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. STX Entertainment In 1950s London, a famous fashion designer discovers his finely-tuned lifestyle disrupted by love. With Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville, Vicky Krieps. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Focus Features Dec. 27 A German woman fights for justice after her Kurdish husband and their son are killed in a bombing. With Diane Kruger, Denis Moschitto, Nuan Acar, Johannes Krisch. Written by Hark Bohm and Fatih Akin. Directed by Akin. Magnolia Pictures Dec. 29 Annette Bening stars as Gloria Grahame in this romance about the actress' affair with a young Englishman in 1978. With Jamie Bell, Julie Walters, Kenneth Cranham, Stephen Graham, Vanessa Redgrave. Written by Matt Greenhalgh; based on Peter Turner's memoir. Directed by Paul McGuigan. Sony Pictures Classics Jan. 5 Jealousy over the casting of the lead in a play rocks a suburban high school. With Quinn Shephard, Nadia Alexander, Chris Messina. Written and directed by Shephard. Samuel Goldwyn Films Zombies run amok as military personnel and survivalists search for a remedy in an underground bunker. With Sophie Skelton, Jonathan Schaech. Written by Mark Tonderai, Lars Jacobson, based on characters created by George A. Romero. Directed by Hèctor Hernández Vicens, Pearry Reginald Teo. Saban Films A parapsychologist discovers a horrific threat inside her own home. With Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison. Written by Whannell. Directed by Adam Robitel. Universal Pictures Action thriller. Directed by Simon West. Momentum Pictures Jan. 12 An insurance salesman stumbles upon a deadly conspiracy during his evening train ride home. With Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, Elizabeth McGovern, Sam Neill. Written by Byron Willinger & Philip de Blasi and Ryan Engle. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.Lionsgate