AFI Fest to open with Warren Beatty's Howard Hughes picture 'Rules Don't Apply'

The 30th edition of AFI Fest will open with the world premiere of “Rules Don’t Apply” on Nov. 10 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Written, directed and produced by and starring Warren Beatty — recipient of the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award and an Academy Award winner — the film then opens on Nov. 23.

The film is the first directed by Beatty since 1998’s political satire “Bulworth” and his first time back on screen since 2001’s “Town & Country.” Beatty’s new film finds him playing billionaire industrialist and movie producer Howard Hughes in a fictionalized tale of a young actress (Lily Collins) who comes to Hollywood under contract to Hughes in 1958. She is assigned an ambitious young driver (Alden Ehrenreich), and while the two share an immediate attraction, Hughes strictly forbids romance between his employees.

The cast also includes Alec Baldwin, Annette Bening, Candice Bergen, Haley Bennett, Matthew Broderick, Taissa Farmiga, Oliver Platt and Martin Sheen.

“Warren Beatty has charmed and challenged moviegoers from his first moment on screen, and his talents as an actor, director, writer and producer have always transcended trends,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI president and chief executive. “AFI is honored to present the world premiere of his newest gift to America's cultural legacy.”

The film’s classic Hollywood setting makes the Hollywood Boulevard landmark of the Chinese Theatre a particularly appropriate location for the premiere of “Rules Don’t Apply.” Other recent opening-night films for the festival have included Angelina Jolie Pitt’s “By The Sea,” J.C. Chandor’s “A Most Violent Year” and John Lee Hancock’s “Saving Mr. Banks.”

AFI Fest will take place Nov. 10-17. The full festival lineup is to be unveiled in October and individual tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1. Festival passes and packages are available now. For more information visit AFI.com.

