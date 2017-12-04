American Cinematheque to debut exclusive new 70 mm print of 'Lawrence of Arabia'

The American Cinematheque will have exclusive rights to exhibit a new 70 mm print of David Lean’s 1962 film “Lawrence of Arabia” in Los Angeles. The movie will receive two extended runs per year, one at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the other at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. The first of these runs will take place Dec. 15-30 at the Egyptian.

“Renewed interest in 70 mm print exhibition has generated many requests for new 70 mm prints of ‘Lawrence,’ and we decided that this would be a good time to honor those requests,” said Grover Crisp, Sony Studios’ executive vice president of asset management, film restoration & digital mastering, in a statement. “The new 70 mm prints are really meant for those audiences who truly appreciate the art and technology of film production and exhibition.”

Crisp is scheduled to introduce the first screening of the new print on Dec 15.

“David Lean’s epic tale has long been extremely popular with Cinematheque audiences. With its sweeping desert vistas, it demands to be seen on the big screen and has become a rite of passage for film fans to see it projected at the Cinematheque in 70 mm,” said American Cinematheque Executive Director Barbara Smith, also in a statement.

“It is one of our most requested titles and continues to fill our 600- and 400-seat theaters. Our patrons tell us they want to see it as the director intended, in 70 mm. We decided we needed a new print to satisfy the interest in this title and to ensure that viewing it was a satisfying experience,” said Cinematheque programmer Gwen Deglise.

Starring Peter O’Toole as a character based on the real-life British military officer T.E. Lawrence, “Lawrence of Arabia” won seven Academy Awards, including best picture, director for Lean, color cinematography for Freddie Young and editing for Anne V. Coates

The new print of “Lawrence of Arabia” comes at a time of renewed interest in screening formats, as a special showing of a movie may be the deciding factor to leave the house. Last year, the Cinematheque announced exclusive rights to a new 70 mm print of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” This year, both “Dunkirk” and “Murder on the Orient Express” were released to theaters in 70 mm. It has also been announced that the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be shown in IMAX 70 mm.

“If you haven’t seen ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ in 70 mm, you have not seen the film,” Cinematheque programmer Grant Moninger said in a statement. “We are fortunate to be able to project in 70 mm, as it still reigns as the greatest projectable format. Its sharp, detailed image does a great service to one of the most epic adventure stories ever told on-screen.”

SIGN UP for the free Indie Focus movies newsletter »

CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Mark.Olsen@latimes.com

Follow on Twitter: @IndieFocus

ALSO

American Cinematheque debuts new 70-mm print of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

Sundance announces 2018 program as festival sits at cultural crossroads