Isabelle Huppert's Cannes vacation in director Hong Sang-soo's 'Claire's Camera'

"If I take a photo of you, you are not the same person anymore," Claire tells So, introducing but not answering the movie's central philosophical riddle. Photography, like cinema, achieves an approximation of reality, an imitation of life. The discrepancies between truth and fiction can be easy to overlook, just as the lingering effects of a work of art can be difficult to gauge. "Claire's Camera" runs 68 minutes and is as slender and unassuming, in its own way, as a Polaroid. But you may emerge from it not feeling like quite the same person, either.