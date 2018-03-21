'Giant,' 'Paris, Texas' among the highlights of Filmstruck's tribute to the Lone Star State

The overflowing riches of Texas’ cinematic legacy are on display in “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” a selection of films recently made available for Filmstruck subscribers as part of the streaming service’s ever-evolving library.

Classic movie buffs will be no strangers to the epic drama of George Stevens’ “Giant” (1956) or the overpowering sadness of Peter Bogdanovich’s “The Last Picture Show” (1971). Lovers of American independent cinema can thrill to two of the most important breakthrough films of the ’80s, Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Blood Simple” (1984) and Richard Linklater’s “Slacker” (1989).

That decade looms large in this collection, which includes “The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez” (1982), the Oscar-winning “Tender Mercies” (1983), “1918” (1985), “The Trip to Bountiful” (1985) and, perhaps best of all, “Paris, Texas” (1984). The dust-choked vistas of Wim Wenders’ masterpiece will always cry out for the biggest screen possible, but no opportunity to see it should ever be refused.

