Rep. Joaquin Castro says ‘Blood In, Blood Out’ should be added to the National Film Registry

As part of his work to champion Latino inclusion in Hollywood, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) has recommended that the crime dramas “ Blood In Blood Out ” and “American Me” be entered into the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry for 2024.

“Both movies were able to show the humanity in the Latino community, even within very flawed characters,” he said, while acknowledging that the films depict characters as gang members — a long-held stereotype in media. “It was an exploration of a certain life. I’ve always thought, at least one of those deserves to go in there.”

This is the third year the congressman has sent a letter to the National Film Preservation Board recommending a list of “Latino-driven” stories for the registry. It’s part of his ongoing campaign to memorialize the ethnic group’s contributions in media and push for continued representation in American culture.

He believes the entertainment industry is one of the largest “narrative-creating” institutions and its decisions to portray negative tropes are harmful.

Every year, the board adds 25 titles to the registry. So far, three of Castro’s more than 50 nominations have been selected, including the biopic “ Selena ” starring Jennifer Lopez, based on the life of the iconic Tejana singer Selena Quintanilla. For the congressman, it’s still insufficient considering the artistic contributions to movies by Latinos.

The registry’s goal, according to its website , is to ensure that selected films are conserved to increase public awareness and accessibility for educational purposes. Anyone can submit a nomination.

However, according to Brenda Victoria Castillo, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition and a recently appointed member of the National Film Preservation Board, less than 5% of the 875 films preserved are Latino-themed.

“The Latine community, along with its films and unique stories, has a significant impact on the cultural history of the U.S., making it essential that we preserve them for future generations,” Castillo said.

The ethnic group is one of the largest consumers of media, according to a McKinsey & Co. report earlier this year, as the firm purports the highest per capita theater attendance rate at an average of 3.3 times a year. The report found that films with a Latino producer, director or lead earned 58% more between 2013 to 2022.

Yet, they are historically underrepresented both behind and in front of the camera, according to two reports from USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism. The first found that, between 2007 and 2019, 3.5% of leads in films were Latino. The second found that, between 2007 to 2022, 3.7% of directors were of Latin descent.

Felix Sanchez, a co-founder of the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts, said that adding films from Castro’s list to the registry will help families find titles told with unique cultural perspectives.

“It’s very hard to have big numbers when you have small content,” Sanchez said. “We can only nominate what we have and the numbers are small in terms of what’s possible for the registry.”

He added that the list of nominees can also be used as a tool to showcase the continued success of these narratives to Hollywood executives who might be cautious about investing in projects.

Castro has called out Hollywood executives for their “pervasive lack” of positive representation in a 2020 Variety article . He lauded “ Blue Beetle ” for being the first live-action Latin superhero depicted in a feature film and said he looks forward to the growing number of nomination options in the coming years from the public once those movies reach the required 10-year eligibility mark.

“Those contributions, I expect, will receive even greater recognition,” he said.

The official list of films added to the registry will be announced in December. Public submissions for this year are closed, but nominations for the registry’s 2025 list are now open until Aug. 15.

Castro’s 2024 list of nominations:

1. “Blood in Blood Out” (1993)

2. “Frida” (2002)

3. “Like Water for Chocolate” (1992)

4. “Mi Familia” (1995)

5. “Y Tu Mamá También” (2001)

6. “La Misma Luna” (2007)

7. “American Me” (1992)

8. “Tortilla Soup” (2001)

9. “The Milagro Beanfield War” (1988)

10. “Cesar Chavez” (2014)

11. “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006)

12. “Motorcycle Diaries” (2004)

13. “Mi Vida Loca” (1994)

14. “Instructions Not Included” (2013)

15. “Chicano I & II: The Mexican American Heritage Series” (1971)

16. “La Mission” (2010)

17. “Babel” (2006)

18. “125 Franco’s Blvd” (2010)

19. “Don’t Let Me Drown” (2009)

20. “Bless Me, Ultima” (2012)

21. “Walkout” (2006)

22. “Gotta Kick It Up!” (2002)

23. “Mosquita y Mari” (2012)

24. “Gun Hill Road” (2011)

25. “American Experience: Roberto Clemente” (2008)

