One year after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, #MeToo has become a battle for hearts and minds

“It was very important to get the whole crew together and give them the numbers of who to report any harassment or discrimination to and to encourage them, if they had any problems, to go over our heads,” Goddard told The Times. “It’s important to set that tone that none of this is going to be accepted. I don’t know that I would have done that 10 years ago. I just don’t know that I would have thought of it. But I think all of us are looking around now and thinking, ‘How can we do better?’ ”