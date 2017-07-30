Indie Focus: Connecting with 'Detroit,' 'Atomic Blonde,' 'Brigsby Bear' and 'Person to Person'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

What is happening? There have been a lot of movies for a while now (obviously), but it seems like recently, this summer, they’ve been good. Like on aggregate, mostly good!

This week, for example, there were more good movies being released than we could really spotlight in the newsletter. So we are making extra room for “The Incredible Jessica James,” starring Jessica Williams. The movie premiered earlier this year at Sundance and Williams gives a playful, powerhouse performance.

Annapurna John Boyega in "Detroit." John Boyega in "Detroit." (Annapurna)

‘Detroit’

The latest collaboration from director Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal, “Detroit” is both a sweeping look at the Detroit riots of 1967 and a terrifyingly small-scale look at a single incident within that broader context. After being held by police at the Algiers Motel, three young black men died under still-contested circumstances.

In his review for the Los Angeles Times, Justin Chang wrote, “Is this grueling, bruising, hard-to-watch movie something anyone needs to sit through? It’s a question that reveals less about the film’s ostensible agenda, I think, than it does about the inquirer’s default complacency .… What makes ‘Detroit’ vital is not that its images are new or revelatory, but rather that Bigelow and Boal have succeeded, with enviable coherence and tremendous urgency, in clarifying those images into art.”

The Times’ Steve Zeitchik attended the movie’s premiere at the historic Fox Theater in Detroit. He also spoke to Bigelow and Boal and some of the actual people who were there at the Algiers.

As Boal said, “I’m not trying to be authoritarian and tell people how to feel, but anger is an appropriate response. This is something meant to be grappled with.”

The film has already stirred incisive writing both praising and criticizing its depiction of the events surrounding what happened at the Algiers. For the Daily Beast, Ira Madison III wrote, “‘Detroit’ is actually a fictional account of the Algiers incident gathered from source materials and interviews. It’s the fatal flaw in an otherwise excellent, terse, and enthralling film. I don’t find Bigelow at fault for approaching this story as a white woman, at least in the scope of the Algiers episode, but when the film attempts to make a political statement about the incident and the riots, both she and the film falter.”

At RogerEbert.com, Angelica Jade Bastien, in a powerful counter-argument to the film, wrote that “‘Detroit’ is presented as a valuable portrait of a bloody, violent, and important moment of American history .… But Bigelow, Boal, and their collaborators are unable to meaningfully parallel this event to the present-day happenings they mirror. Watching ‘Detroit’ I didn’t see a period drama, but a horror film. The horror of white filmmakers taking on black history and the violence perpetuated upon black bodies with an unwavering eye yet nothing to say.”

Jonathan Prime / Focus Features Charlize Theron in the action-thriller "Atomic Blonde." Charlize Theron in the action-thriller "Atomic Blonde." (Jonathan Prime / Focus Features)

‘Atomic Blonde’

“Atomic Blonde” is an action-packed spy thriller, with Charlize Theron as an international agent tearing her way through Berlin right around the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Directed by David Leitch, the movie contains some of the most explosive, engaging action sequences seen this year.

Reviewing the movie for The Times, Justin Chang wrote, “‘Atomic Blonde’ may be a delirious exercise in outré nonsense, but it can also be a brutally effective action picture when the inspiration strikes.”

I spoke to Leitch as well as some of the creative team behind the film about its hyper-stylized look, what he called a “protracted ’80s music video version of a spy movie.”

“You have to make the world compelling,” said Leitch. “This super-agent is in this seedy rock ’n’ roll underworld in Berlin. There was a standing order that we want an aggregate ’80s cool and we want to make it sort of a fantasy ’80s, what you remember the ’80s to be.”

Personally, I always enjoy when New York Times critic Manohla Dargis writes about screen performers or action filmmaking, and with this movie she got to do both. As she says, “Plenty of pretty people slide right off the screen. Ms. Theron, by contrast, holds you partly because she doesn’t seem eager to let you in, keeping you curious as she keeps you at bay with reserve and sphinxlike smiles. This distance adds to her mystery and it also makes the eruptions of violence more electric .… she’s a natural warrior, but it’s interesting here that each exertion and exhalation, each meaty, pulpy thump, also seems to be battering the fortifications that she has built around her.”

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Director Dave McCary, left, and star/co-writer Kyle Mooney of the film "Brigsby Bear." Director Dave McCary, left, and star/co-writer Kyle Mooney of the film "Brigsby Bear." (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

‘Brigsby Bear’