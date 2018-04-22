Indie Focus: Image and reality in 'I Feel Pretty,' 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami' and 'Godard Mon Amour'

The Times' Amy Kaufman got very personal with Schumer, in a frank and emotional conversation about body image. As Schumer said of how she gained self-confidence, "I just decided to believe my own hype. If you think of the things you would say to your friends when they're having a bad day — why don't you let yourself take care of yourself like that? I understand that that's really scary and makes you feel really vulnerable. But, like, Obama's 'The Audacity of Hope,' how about the audacity of loving yourself? Seriously, let yourself do it for 30 seconds. It's all in our heads."