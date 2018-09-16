Indie Focus: A little more TIFF, plus 'The Land of Steady Habits,' 'Lizzie,' 'A Simple Favor' and 'Mandy'

Any new film from Nicole Holofcener is a must-see. That she has pushed herself so capably into new territory with “The Land of Steady Habits,” pitching more toward drama with an element of tragedy without losing her flair for comedic insights, makes her latest even more compelling. An adaptation of the novel by Ted Thompson, the film tells the story of a suburban man (Ben Mendelsohn) who walks out on his wife (Edie Falco) and family only to realize he has no idea what to do with himself.